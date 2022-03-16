Renfest Night Fundraiser held Tuesday evening

People came together for Renfest Night to bring the Renaissance back to life.
It was for a fundraiser for a new Renaissance Festival being planned for St. Joseph this fall.
Held at Castle Bridge Event Center, the evening was full of dancing, sword fighting, and costumes.
Funds from the event and silent auction all benefit the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival, scheduled for this fall.
"Renaissance Festival people…they're fun, they've got so much to give, and I never even knew that world existed so it's pretty cool. Bringing something like that to St. Joe, it's going to open a lot of people's eyes," said Kevin Carver, Owner of Castle Bridge Event Center.
This will be the first Renaissance Festival held in St. Joseph.
The upcoming Renaissance Festival will be held the weekend of October 21st-23st, here in St. Joseph.