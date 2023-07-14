Rep. Sam Graves voices support for annual defense bill

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Missouri Representative Sam Graves announced his support for the annual defense bill.
Graves voted in favor of the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
Graves released a statement on Friday showing support for the bill:
“This year’s defense bill gives our troops the largest pay raise in 20 years, provides our service members the tools and technology they need to protect our country, and pushes back on the Biden Administration’s woke agenda. This legislation authorizes much-needed funding for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in northeastern Independence. I am also pleased that it continues protecting the future of the C-130, which is the pride of St. Joe. Finally, it ensures that additional F-15EX aircraft will be produced in Missouri. This bill is a big win for Missouri and America, and I am proud to support it.”
The legislation will now move to the Senate for consideration.