Residents concerned about dead fish in Lake Contrary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some Lake Contrary and St. Joseph residents are concerned about the large amount of dead fish in the lake currently.
On Sunday afternoon you can see hundreds of dead fish on the water's edge, and it brings a smell around the lake.
The Lake Contrary Development Association is trying to address the problem., but money is one of the issues.
The group president says the problem started when the ice started to melt and the Missouri River was getting lower.
She says this doesn't usually happen but that because the river has been in a drought for about two years, it affects the lake and there isn't much they can do about it.
"Unfortunately, the Corps of Engineers keeping the river so low and we stay level with the river no matter what. water is self leveling through the ground here we're that close to them. So yeah, yet whatever the river does, so does the like. It sad. First to go or the Asian carp they're delicate, you pump them, they die. You touch them, they die. So those were the first ones to die. Now we're getting the gamefish unfortunately, mixing with a carp buffalo," Lake Contrary Development Association president Ivana Calhoun said.
Calhoun says in a few weeks we could see the Missouri River rise a little bit, but that they can't know for sure.