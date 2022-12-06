Respiratory illness triggers urgent call for federal aid

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An urgent call is being made for federal health officials to help strained hospitals deal with the rise in respiratory illnesses amongst children across America.
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses across the nation and parents face hospitals pushed to the brink.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to step in and help.
"I've known people's babies, only a few months old, are spending more than a week in the hospital because the babies are suffering from collapsed lungs and needed oxygen assistance to breathe. Their parents keep vigil next to the hospital bed. They don't go to sleep because they're worried their child will stop breathing and they'll miss it,” Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, (D) says.
As pediatric hospital beds are in short supply.
So are pain medicines like children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen.
Johnson & Johnson says in a statement they are experiencing high demand and are running production sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week to maximize production capacity.