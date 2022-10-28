Respiratory, RSV cases surge in hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RSV is hitting kids hard this year, according to doctors at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph and Children’s Mercy of Kansas City.
Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV last week and 153 were positive. 259 were tested the week before and 120 were positive. A spokesperson with the hospital said those numbers are similar to last year, but a bit higher.
"With (respiratory) viruses hitting at the same time, we expect those numbers to continue to rise over the next few weeks," said Dr. Jennifer Watts, the Chief Emergency Management Medical Officer at Children's Mercy.
The hospital is near capacity with more than 350 beds. The hospital said while most are not RSV patients, the increase of respiratory viruses are filling them up.
"Our staff beds are always a challenge, because we've got so many kids coming in right now," said Dr. Watts. "It's a juggling act every day, you get one kid out, you're bringing one in and so it's a balance to make sure that we can we can get the sickest of the sick in and we can make sure everybody gets treated in an appropriate manner."
Dr. Watts said hospitals around the country are utilizing each other to find open space.
"We've been getting calls from Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, on a fairly routine basis," Dr. Watts explained. "But most children's hospitals are running near or full capacity. And there's a lot of movement of patients trying to make sure that we can take care of the sickest of the sick."
One of those hospitals is Mosaic Life Care, who sends severe pediatric cases to Children's Mercy.
“The severity can be worse if you're under six months,” Dr. Brownfield explained. “Those are children that we typically may not keep here in our hospital and we would transfer them to a pediatric hospital.”
Doctors say all forms of respiratory viruses are surging throughout hospitals, especially in children.
"Viruses sometimes compete with each other, and we just didn't see very much RSV when Coronavirus came out, similar to the flu, we didn't see a lot of flu that year. The viruses may outcompete each other, that might be one aspect,” said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, a pediatrician at Mosaic Life Care. “Another aspect might be that there were a lot of the daycares that were closed down or people were masking, and there was also a lot more diligence to just overall hygiene of washing hands not touching your face. A lot of people have relaxed those strategies."
Young children, especially under six months of age, can experience severe cases.
Dr. Brownfield said this is what to look for, “RSV typically starts with a regular cold when most colds are a virus, and RSV is the one that's circulating quite highly right now. You can start with a runny nose, cough and congestion. You can see fevers with it, you don't always but you absolutely can see a fever. And then it tends to start to peak around day three and day four of your illness where you can start to have, especially in younger children–increased wheezing, dehydration–because they can't feed very well. And then possibly with the wheezing, starting to have respiratory distress, where they look really struggling to breathe. And that's when you absolutely want to be seeing your physician.”
There are currently no immunizations for RSV.
Dr. Watts recommends several at-home remedies to use, "at home, we strongly encourage Tylenol or Ibuprofen for fever management. We recommend honey for cough for children over the age of one. And you can buy a lot of suction devices right now at retail pharmacies to suction out some of the mucus of the nose, the mouth, especially in the little kids, especially right before they eat, and it can help them breathe so they can continue to eat and continue to take in liquids.
For more information of RSV symptoms, prevention and treatment provided by Mosaic Life Care, read here.
For CDC information on RSV, click here.