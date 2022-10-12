Restitution sought after 15 kittens dumped at M'Shoogy's in July

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Emergency Rescue are seeking restitution after charges were dropped against a woman who dumped 15 kittens at the rescue back in July.
"Almost $2,000 and we've got all that every bit of that is our cost. That's our cost to do that. Every one had to be spayed, neutered shots, take care of plus the time of taking care of them," Gary Silverglat, co-founder of Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue said.
In July, Heather Coots of Andrew County drove to Angel's Vet Express and M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue and dumped 15 kittens out of her car and left them in the parking lot.
"This lady threw out 15 kittens, little bitty kittens and then she tried to run over three of us, which she was never charged with, and drove off and almost ran over the kittens. We caught the 15, there were several others that obviously died because we never did catch them," Silverglat said.
Silverglat said she also tried to run over the kittens and a few people in the parking lot. Andrew County Sheriff's found Coots at her home afterwards and charges were filed against her.
"We were hoping she would get prosecuted. She endangered the animals, she abandoned the animals, which is the biggest thing we fight for," Silverglat said.
But recently those charges were dropped against Coots in a plea agreement. The Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney's office says Coots pled guilty to Class C misdemeanor and animal abandonment and was fined by the judge.
"We've talked to our attorneys and we will file a civil penalty, take it to court for civil court. And we will try to do that. She's responsible, she's threw out all these cats and left them to die," Silverglat said.
But Silverglat is seeking restitution after the costs incurred for medical care for all the kittens.
"I went to court and I'm seeking restitution to take care of these animals. By law we're a licensed facility, we have to spay neuter, every one, give them all their shots before we can adopt them out. We've got almost $2,000 at our cost, to take in her animals that she irresponsibly bred, and then threw them out and left to die. If we hadn't been here, luckily, that night and seen her they would have probably been many of them die," Silverglat said.
He wants more punishment for people who abuse and abandon animals and hopes for harsher consequences from now on.
The next court date is October 18th where the judge will make a ruling on what the woman will pay in restitution if she owes anything.