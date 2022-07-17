Retired officer from New Jersey takes interest in Branson Perry investigation

(SKIDMORE, Mo.) The disappearance of Branson Perry from his hometown of Skidmore happened 21 years ago. While no evidence has ever been found in the case, a man from across the country has become enthralled with the investigation.
Michael Kurz is a retired police officer from New Jersey. It might be hard to understand how he discovered this case in the first place since he isn't from Missouri.
"What happened was I read a book called "I Know My First Name is Steven and it was about a young boy who was abducted. I was so enthused in the story that I went online to research more about Steven Stainer when I went online, there was a whole entire page of pictures of Steven. At the bottom right was a picture of a young blond haired man. I started reading Branson's story," Michael Kurz said.
Kurz says ever since he found the story of Branson Perry's disappearance, he's been immersed in what you might consider his own investigation.
"I guess the first 16 years that I looked into the case, it was just me constantly digging on the internet. There was a family web page to start. All of a sudden the podcast came out on YouTube. I started noticing all the people who are commenting and saying different things. So I then started looking up all their Facebook profiles," Kurz said.
Wrapped up in the case, he's contacted Branson's family and friends on his own.
"I came across a comment or a Facebook profile of his aunt. I took a risk of contacting and she started giving me a lot of information," Kurz said.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's office presides over the case-- but kurz doesn't think he knows any more information or clues than the sheriff's office would.
"Branson's mother died approximately 10 years after his disappearance and she was dying of cancer. And right when she passed away, the sheriff told her exactly what happened to her son," Kurz said.
Kurz plans to keep himself updated on the case and possibly find out new information on the disappearance of Branson Perry.
"I've had a lot of people contact me with stuff. A lot of it is bad rumors and stuff that doesn't pan out. But there could be more pieces of the puzzle out there that I don't know yet," Kurz said.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's office gave us a statement saying "the case is still open and we continue to investigate it."