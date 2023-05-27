Ricky's Dean's launches soft opening Memorial Day weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After months of anticipation, Ricky Dean's is finally here and launched a soft opening this weekend.
Nestled near the North Shoppes at 3620 North Village Drive, the entertainment center offers a wide range of attractions, including backlight mini golf, batting cages, a rock climbing tower, and much more. But this is just the beginning for the entertainment hub.
After nearly a year-and-a half in the making, Ricky Dean's owner Joe Lane shared his relief and excitement to be at this point, "Rick Gilmore and I were just talking the other day. We were tracking around in mud on this a few months ago and staking out where things would go. So this is a huge relief to get this up and going and seeing people enjoying themselves."
Lane said that the soft launch allows them to have a "dress rehearsal" and adequately prepare their staff before the real opening day.
The variety of activities offered at Ricky Dean's caters to all ages, making it a perfect destination for families and individuals.
"It's definitely different than the other type of things we have in St. Joe and it gives a new life to the town," said Ricky Dean's employee Rhyanan Herie. "It's just a lot of fun activities for people of all ages. I mean, they've got stuff for everyone."
Right off the highway and with two additional hotels in the works across from the facility, Lane says he envisions Ricky Dean's as a catalyst for St. Joseph's entertainment and tourism growth.
"We want to keep people in St. Joe, and we want people coming to St. Joe to see that the awesome things that we have to offer," said Lane. "People's first impression of St. Joe, we hope is going to be 'wow, what a hidden gem. This place has a lot to offer.'"
And while the soft opening gives a glance into everything that Ricky Dean's has in store, there are many final steps left before the final opening.
"This is all stuff that St. Joe never has had before, but it definitely is deserving to be here," said Lane.
Ricky Dean's will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..
Food, arcade games, the ticketing system, and party packages are not yet available.
As of right now, there is no set opening date.