River Bluff Brewery wins silver medal in national competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local brewery placed in a national competition recently, and it just goes to show how much work they put in their craft.
"We entered a few different beers. The beer, that won was into the dark lager category," tasting room manager at River Bluff Brewery Justin Alvarez said.
River Bluff Brewery has two locations, one in St. Joseph and another in Kansas City. The brewery decided to enter in a massive competition.
"It's the Great American Beer Festival, one of the largest beer competitions on the planet. It's held every year in Denver, Colorado," Alvarez said.
Out of thousands of breweries that participated, one of River Bluff's craft beers placed in the festival.
"There's over 2,000 breweries that entered beers. There were 9,904 entries and only 300 medals. So in order for us to get one of those was really amazing and we're super proud of it," Alvarez said.
In the competition, the beers are sampled by professional beer tasters, and the beer that won is called the "Oh, Brother!" The way it works is beer is shipped to the festival for tastings and then the breweries are given their results later.
"Always a lot of nerves with, you know, the day of the judging because you're, you know, excited and hopeful that maybe you'll be one of the few to win a medal," Alvarez said.
The fact that they placed in the nationwide competition also shows the city how much effort they put into creating great brews that customers come back for.
"Yeah, we're extremely humbled and proud of winning this silver medal. Our brewers come in every day and they do a great job. They care about everything that they do, and they make us proud. We try to do our best make people feel welcome; make sure they have a good time and make sure that they really want to come back. That's the goal," Alvarez said.
The beer that won, the "Oh, Brother!" was actually sold out so it's not currently available. But River Bluff says it should be ready in the next 60 days or so.