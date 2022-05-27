River Bluff Trails Park opens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many St. Joe residents would ask where they can have fun outdoors since there are no mountains or beaches. But what the area does have is river bluffs--including the River Bluff Trails Park.
"I just think this park is a great asset for the community. I've been out here while they've been building it and I've run into people from from Kansas City, from Omaha. A lot of folks from out of town coming in," recreational bike-rider Josh Bachman said.
The Parks and Recreation Department has been working on new hiking and biking trails, which they held a grand opening ceremony for on Friday afternoon. This is just phase one of the park construction that has finished, while phase two will potentially be finished in 2023.
"We rode our bikes to to the ribbon cutting ceremony and then rode back up here and then we did a guided ride. We checked out one of the new downhill trails, which was a ton of fun," Bachman said.
Recreational hikers and bike-riders in town say they've been waiting a long time for this to open.
"I've been waiting since they were just an idea. I've been following them on Facebook, the guys at Nomad Trail Development put up their progress. I was talking to one of the guys that helped build these trails. And he said we have great soil for mountain bike trails here in northwest Missouri. A lot of clay so it was able to dry out," Bachman said.
And they add that these new trails are comparable to--if not better than--trails in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is known for its world class trails.
"It's better than Bentonville, Arkansas, the All-American Trail. Hands down it's better, we have better dirt, these are brand new, newly constructed, it cannot get any better than this. So definitely check them out, go on them multiple times. They're worth it," recreational bike-rider Jonht Slayden said.
The park trails are for anybody, no matter your level of experience hiking or bike-riding. Just pay attention to where you're going.
"They have a little bit of everything. You can go walking on the trails, you can bike for beginners, intermediate, advanced," Slayden said.
"I would say we probably did maybe three or four miles, but it's my understanding there's over 12 miles of trails. And so we look forward to exploring them," Bachman said.
On Saturday there will be more grand opening activities at the Remington Nature Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.