(Wathena, KS) - Riverside High School's Taylor Weishaar, who's heading into her senior year in high school, has announced she's committed to playing women's basketball at Central Missouri in College. Weishaar had offers from multiple schools, including Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western but in the end, she choose choose the Jennies. Weishaar helped the Riverside Cyclones to a second place finish in state this past season.
Riverside High School's Taylor Weishaar commits to Central Missouri
Brett Kennedy
