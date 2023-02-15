Road crews already preparing for snow impacts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With snow in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning, road crews are already preparing to treat the roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation saying they plan on working through the night to prepare the roads once the snow starts coming down, and recommend giving yourself extra time for your morning commute tomorrow.
One concern being the high wind speeds forecasted, if the snow is dry and powdery, that could lead to reduced visibility on the roadways.
And if the snow turns out to be heavy and wet, this can create slick conditions as a thin layer of water tends to form underneath this type of snow.
“Yeah, we're planning on bringing our crews in tonight about seven. So we're just kind of going to be monitoring that closely. And either taken dependent upon what we're seeing, it'll depend on how we go about treating and plowing the roads,” said Troy Slagle, Assistant District Engineer, Missouri Department of Transportation.
For updated information on road conditions, you can visit the online MoDOT traveler information map.