Robidoux Resident Theatre performs Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Robidoux Resident Theatre taking the stage this week for their performance of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.
The first school performances taking place today and tomorrow with shows open to the general public this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Missouri Theatre.
Organizers of the show say they’ve been putting on school performances for over a decade now that allow the St. Joe school district and surrounding schools to see the performance at a very discounted rate, making it one of their favorite days of the year.
The group is excited for the vibrant show this year.
“The show itself is so beautiful and colorful, and then it's just a really fun story. It's fast. And it doesn't have a love interest, which is really interesting and uncommon nowadays, and stories and theater and any kind of movie or books or anything like that. So it's all fun, excited,” said Lindsay Prawitz, Program Director, Robidoux Resident Theatre.
Tickets for the show are now available and can be purchased on the Robidoux Resident Theatre website here.