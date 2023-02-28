 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.
At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Tue   Wed   Wed
12pm  12am  12pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.5  Tue 7am   22.9  23.3  21.1


&&

Robidoux Resident Theatre performs Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Robidoux Resident Theatre taking the stage this week for their performance of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.

The first school performances taking place today and tomorrow with shows open to the general public this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Missouri Theatre. 

Organizers of the show say they’ve been putting on school performances for over a decade now that allow the St. Joe school district and surrounding schools to see the performance at a very discounted rate, making it one of their favorite days of the year.

The group is excited for the vibrant show this year.

“The show itself is so beautiful and colorful, and then it's just a really fun story. It's fast. And it doesn't have a love interest, which is really interesting and uncommon nowadays, and stories and theater and any kind of movie or books or anything like that. So it's all fun, excited,” said Lindsay Prawitz, Program Director, Robidoux Resident Theatre.

Tickets for the show are now available and can be purchased on the Robidoux Resident Theatre website here.

 