Rolling Hills Library exploring relocation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Rolling Hills Library is looking to relocate.
The library board recently voted to explore options of moving the library to a brand new location in town.
The current Rolling Hills Library is located off the Belt Highway and has been there since the '70s.
The board has been wanting to move locations for years now, as the "strip-mall" style building is not fit for a standard library, the library director said.
"We're hoping is to get a library all on one level, that's easier to supervise better for safety and security," said the Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears. "When you have a building that it's not built to be a library, it's always hard to make it into what you need. You're always adapting, compromising, trying to make the square peg fit in the round hole. And so we really feel strongly that we could offer better library service farther into the future with a new facility."
Mears said this would be a complete relocation of the Rolling Hills Library.
The board is looking at land on the East side of town to better fit the library's tax payers.
The project is still in the early stages and could take up to two years to complete.