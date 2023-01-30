Roofing repairs needed to Buchanan County Courthouse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County courthouse is set to undergo some pricey remodeling.
The courthouse announced last week they’re looking at replacing the existing roof as signs of wear and leaks have been an ongoing issue.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson says although the maintenance sounds routine, it’s not that simple of a process.
“The big need is we're going to replace the entire roof, and work on the dome. That's because of leaks in the structure, we've got buckets up in the attic catching water and what not. It's not as easy as it seems, because of the historical building status, so we have to get that ok'd through proper channels and things like that. Somebody asked me the other day and they said 1.3 million. We don't know exactly but we're told that's going to be kind of the area. We hope it's less that'd be great, but we have to plan for something,” Nelson says.
With the courthouse being a protected historical site, the building is still in the bid taking process for the roof repair.
As they hope to stay under the initial projected cost of $1.3 million.