Rosecrans prepares for Sound of Speed Warbird Fly-In

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport is hosting a fleet of World War II era aircraft.

This is the first ever Sound of Speed Warbird Fly-In.

The featured aircraft include a SNJ-5, B-17 Flying Fortress, B-25 Mitchell and a B-29 SuperFortress.

We got the chance to take a flight on the B-25 known as the “Berlin Express.”

The pilot, Matt Cooper, told us what it is like for him to fly this aircraft and what it means to keep the history alive and in the air.

“It's very humbling. These aircraft are instruments of war. They're not comfortable. They were not built with any creature comforts in mind. They're built for one purpose. And they were expected, the aircraft, the tools to have a very short lifespan. So the fact that we're out here 75 years later, still operating them to, you know, give an example of the sacrifices of what people made is, is pretty, it's awe inspiring,” Cooper said.

While this isn't a performing airshow, several historic aircraft will be on display and open for tours but rides are also available.

The purpose of this event is to educate and honor those who served.

One of the pilots told us how important it is to keep the memory of the veterans who flew these planes going.

"Veterans that flew during World War Two now are going to be up in their mid 90s at the youngest, so there's not many of them left, and there's getting to be fewer every day. But I have had the opportunity to talk to a number of them over the years. In particular, some that flew the B-25 in combat, and to hear some of the very exciting situations that they were in. It's very, it's scary. It's very humbling to know what they went through,” Cooper said.

Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

To find information on how to purchase tickets for a ride on one of these aircraft, you can click the links below for tickets to the show and for rides on each plane.