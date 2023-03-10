Royals narrow list of potential sites for new stadium

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals have narrowed the list of potential stadium sites down to four or five.
Last year, Royals owner John Sherman posted a letter to fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new ballpark district.
In the letter Sherman said a new home would be a better investment, both for taxpayer dollars already supporting the facility, and for the Kansas City Community.
It is being reported that the Royals are looking at a potential site in Clay County, Missouri, which would move the team out of Kansas City and into North Kansas City, Missouri.
However, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said on social media, "We look forward to keeping the Royals playing in Kansas City (MO) for years to come!"
Wherever the new stadium ends up, the team said they will seek out efforts that result in community impact, economic growth, and an enhanced quality of life for the citizens in the region.