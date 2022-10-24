RSV cases increase in children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There has been an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) across the country and the situation is no different here in St. Joseph.
"It is really bad, it's much more common than it has been in the last couple of years," said Dr. Karl Kosse with Kosse Pediatrics in St. Joseph.
A spokesperson with Mosaic Life Care told KQ2 it is a major issue in the region.
"And it seems like the severity is kind of out there, too," Kosse added. "We've had a number of (patients) have to be transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital. And it's frustrating, because there's no real good treatment for it just supportive."
Dr. Kosse said the respiratory virus is much like COVID-19 and the flu.
"I think the past couple years, the masking and everything helped with all sorts of respiratory diseases," Dr. Kosse said. "And now we're we're just having a bigger season, there's more people susceptible that we haven't had a lot of in the past season."
In 2021, RSV peaked over the summer and according to the latest CDC update, October's numbers are reaching those heights.
Check out the full CDC RSV study here.
"In the mild form, there's congestion, cold symptoms, cough, the cough is usually a wheezy cough, you can almost always hear it. And you can say, oh, yeah, that's the RSV. And then if it gets worse, it can affect their breathing to the point where they breathe faster than normal, they're working harder to breathe, and it can affect the oxygen and that's when you need to be in the hospital and take special therapies and stuff," Dr. Kosse explained.
For symptoms, treatments and more, visit Mosaic Life Care's website.
KQ2 will have more on this story.