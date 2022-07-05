 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County DA in election probe

  • 0

An Atlanta-area grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has subpoenaed a handful of key Trump allies, including his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to court filings.

The subpoenas also cover a handful of Trump's other former legal advisers, including John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been leading the investigation digging into Trump's actions in Georgia. Several state officials have already been subpoenaed and have appeared before the special grand jury.

But the latest raft of subpoenas marks a new phase of grand jury activity that reaches into Trump's inner circle.

A spokesperson for Graham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bob Costello, Giuliani's attorney, said he has not yet received a subpoena and declined to comment further.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the subpoenas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

