Run/Walk for the Paws 5k brings hundreds of runners and pets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal Shelter had their Run/Walk for the Paws 5K Saturday morning, and not only did runners participate but also their dogs.
"This morning. we're around the 300 number. So I we have quite a few people registering this morning. So I've got to probably gotten to like maybe 320, which is pretty similar to where we were last year, but really, really good turnout," Aubrey Swofford of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter said.
Aubrey says they have awards not just for the top runners, but also for the top dogs.
"So first, second, and third dogs overall, we're getting places. And then we also have tenure age brackets for the people participating as well. The first, second and third and each age group as well," Swofford said.
Here's what one of the top dog finishers Holly had to say.
"I think she could probably still go a few miles," her owner said.
The shelter is hoping to raise about $10,000 from the 5k as it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.
"Yeah, it's great to see all the owners bring their dogs out, and they're just running all over the place, having a great time. And we were so appreciative of the support of the community they've been great," Swofford said.
The money they hope to raise from the race will go towards a new shelter they are trying to build.
"This event is actually going to be going all towards the new shelter building. So all the funds will be going towards that kind of campaign. We have the building, we're just working through all the pieces to get them moving forward," Swofford said.
The shelter says as construction prices have continued to rise they will keep fundraising to be able to finish the project.