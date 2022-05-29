Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack brought back home to Mound City

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Saturday before Memorial Day, family, friends, community members and active and retired military servicemen, gathered at a church in Mound City to honor the life of a U.S. Navy sailor who died in the Pearl Harbor attack 80 years ago.
It wasn't until more recently his remains were identified and then brought to his hometown where he will finally be laid to rest. His name is Seaman First Class Wilbur Francis Newton.
"I mean, it's been 80 years in the making," second cousin Jane Perkins said.
Perkins is a second cousin to Newton. She spoke at his memorial service at the United Methodist Church--honoring his life and devoted service to his country. This is the same church he grew up attending.
"My soul is at rest, because Wilbur's resting here now in Mound City, where he where he belongs, and with his parents," Perkins said.
Another family member in attendance is a second cousin to Newton as well. He says a day like this---and the support from people who didn't even know newton---was remarkable.
"I think that it brings closure to him, and it brings closure to the community. It's very, very special. This was eighty years ago, if Wilbur was alive today he'd be 109-years-old," second cousin Robin Deeds said.
Perkins and Deeds both say there was such a mixture of emotions among them and other family members.
"I'm almost speechless. I mean, it's just been an amazing experience," Deeds said.
"It was just kind of a feeling of connection. It was just overwhelming, humbling, and sad, bittersweet," Perkins said.
Newton's remains will be put in a family plot next to his parents and siblings at Mount Hope Cemetery. His parents had space made for him--hoping he would make it back home someday--to rest in peace with them.
"Sometimes things happen and people call it consequences. There's been too many of those for this just to be a consequence, I call it the hand of God. I don't know why it took so long, I don't have the capacity to understand that right now. But I do believe God's timing is perfect," Perkins said.
And something Deeds wants to emphasize on this Memorial Day weekend.
"If you get a chance and you see a veteran, tell the veteran thank you. We're telling Wilbur thank you today, but other veterans out there, we need to thank them too," Deeds said.
The family also got a stone from the U.S. Navy made that will be placed by Newton's headstone as well.