Saints top Chiefs in preseason opener

(NEW ORLEANS, La.) The Kansas City Chiefs had a one-point lead, 24-23, with a minute to go, but a late interception lifts the Saints to a 26-24 win Sunday afternoon.
The Saints jumped out to a 17-0 before the Chiefs scored their first touchdown in the second quarter when Blaine Gabbert connected with Ritchie James.
The Chiefs added another touchdown in the third quarter on a Shane Buechele touchdown throw to second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross to make it 17-14.
Kansas City took the lead at the end of the third on Buechele's second touchdown pass of the day.
New Orleans scored with under two minutes to go, but the two point conversion failed and the Chiefs got the ball back with a 24-23 lead.
The Chiefs turned the ball over on an interception and the Saints kicked a field goal with four seconds to go to win.
Kansas City returns to St. Joseph for the final days of training camp on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.