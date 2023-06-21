Salvation Army celebrates grand opening of new playground

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families utilizing the Salvation Army's family shelter now have a new space for kids after the Salvation Army celebrated its playground with a grand opening.
The playground is called "Hope Corner."
Community members and agencies took part in the opening, which was complete with food and a presentation.
Major Laura Key said the new playground cost nearly $200,000, and it was made possible due to an anonymous donation a few years ago.
"For a long time, this was our overnight shelter. So it wasn't a family shelter. And then when we just turned it into the family shelter, when the main plans were drawn, we're like 'we have to put a playground there.' The kids have to have a place to play that is safe," Key said.
Hope Corner was officially completed last month.
Since then, children have been able to enjoy the new facilities.
"It's perfect timing with it being summertime. And they're all, you know, wanting to get outside. And before, parents would have to walk a couple blocks down the street to go to a park. And now they just have to walk out the back door," Key said.
Kijon Jackson, a parent who utilizes Salvation Army services, said he appreciated the addition of the playground.
He said his son loved Hope Corner and got to make new friends while they were there.
"It feels great," Jackson said. "With this playground he can come out here and get his energy out and have fun with his friends."
Key said giving kids an outlet to have fun is what it's all about.
"Letting the kids have a good time and play and forget about maybe things that are going on in their life or their parents' life and just be a kid," Key said.
The Salvation Army Booth Center playground is located at 618 S. Sixth St. Key said only shelter families are able to utilize Hope Corner.