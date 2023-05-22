Salvation Army opens their new playground

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Salvation Army is celebrating a new playground, after 18 months of waiting on the playground equipment.
Construction of the new playground was completed last Thursday after more than a year of waiting for equipment.
St. Joseph's Salvation Army's playground, Hope Corner is finally finished.
KQ2 spoke to the Major Ronald Key about the opening.
"Thursday it was completed. Kids in our shelter are already enjoying it and having a good time. It's a place just for the kids that are in the shelter and the families to be safe. they can come out and have fun, have a picnic, whatever that may look like for them, just kind of give them an outlet," said Key's
Key's says their grand opening will be June 21st at 11 am.