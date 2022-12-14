Salvation Army opens Toy Shop for families in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families in need are now able to shop for toys and warm clothes for their children this Christmas at the Salvation Army Toy Shop.
The toy drive is part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Giving Program.
Each year, angel trees are put up with hope of providing kids with a memorable Christmas.
After being a part of Salvation Army for more than 30 years, even utilizing this program herself as a young mom, Salvation Army's Major Laura Key enjoys being able to give back to the community through this event.
"I remember, as a young mom, worrying about how my kids were going to get toys. I have been where they are, and I'm not there anymore by the grace of God, but I know what it's like," says Key.
"I love it when people are able to leave and know that they don't have to worry about buying things for their children, and that their children will be able to have a good Christmas," Key continues.
While most of the stock will be given away by the end of the event, the remaining items are saved for future use to help bring joy to Salvation Army families year after year.
"People that live in our family shelter that we're in charge of, when those kids have birthdays during the year, I will pull out gifts that I have already put away so that they will be able to have something for their birthdays," Key says.
While it is too late to apply to take part in the Toy Shop program, donations are being accepted up until Friday. And while all donations are appreciated, Salvation Army hopes to see more items geared towards older children.
"We really need older kid items...that's one thing that we don't get a lot of," says Key.
Salvation Army appreciates the continuous support from the community to help ensure that every family can have a Christmas, no matter their circumstances.
"We have thousands of dollars of donations in this room. If you were one of those people that picked up that tag and bought things for a child that you don't know, if you donated 15 items or a coloring book and crayons, thank you so much," Key says.
Donations will be accepted until Friday.
For more information contact the Salvation Army at 816-232-5824.