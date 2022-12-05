Santa visits Rolling Hills Library for sensory sensitive children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rolling Hills library is making the magic of Santa accessible for all children this holiday season.
The library is providing a safe space for those on the autism spectrum or for those who have sensory integration challenges to not only meet Santa and get their photos taken without all of the usual stress.
Meaning Santa Claus is a magical time for children during the holidays and Rolling Hills Library wants to make the magic accessible for all kids.
“It's a program we started after recognizing that our normal typical Santa event, you know, it's kind of big, kind of noisy, kind of crowded, just maybe a little too much for some kiddos that are on the spectrum or have sensory integration issues. It's like, okay, let's do something that's more welcoming for them and their families,” Youth Services Librarian Sarah Sieg says.
Rolling Hills wanted to provide a safe space where all children were accepted, no matter who they are.
“Depending on your loved one, maybe they really do need the quiet. And yeah, there's not the line. And it's, like I said, our goal is to be welcoming, and it's something I've experienced with my younger siblings. Sometimes when you come into a space with your loved one, everyone leaves, because they're there. And we wanted the opposite, that you can come in and people aren't going to leave,” Sieg says.
The stress of the holidays can be a lot and Rolling Hills wants pictures with Santa to be the least of your worries.
“We came here to see Santa today, didn't we? And we thought it would be a great way to get the kids out of free activity and we sat on Santa's lap,” mother Paige Funk says.
“It's pretty stressful of a season anyways, with all the expectations that are put on us. So let the library help you just a little bit with your stress level for your loved one in your family,” Sieg says.
Meeting Santa is a fun part of getting into the holiday spirit and Rolling Hills wants all children to have that experience.
“It just brings out the magic and the kids love it and it's just super special for us,” Funk says.