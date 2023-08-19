 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Savannah business owner thankful nothing taken after failed robbery attempt

  • 0
Vehicle that hit Brother's Arms
Brother's Arms

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) It was an unusual Saturday for Brothers Arm's owner Clay Bricker when he went to open his shop and discovered a vehicle that was smashed into the front of his store.

According to Bricker and the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, individuals attempted to bust through the front window of a store with a stolen vehicle that belonged to a St Joseph resident. One juvenile is in custody in relation to this case.

Thankfully for Bricker, nothing was stolen, no one was hurt, and he was able to open his shop on Saturday for his usual customers.

He also added his current security system did not alert him of the break-in; he only noticed it when he arrived to open the store. Bricker plans to add more measures, including a better security system, a metal gate in front of the walk, and possibly removing the windows altogether.