Savannah business owner thankful nothing taken after failed robbery attempt

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) It was an unusual Saturday for Brothers Arm's owner Clay Bricker when he went to open his shop and discovered a vehicle that was smashed into the front of his store.
According to Bricker and the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, individuals attempted to bust through the front window of a store with a stolen vehicle that belonged to a St Joseph resident. One juvenile is in custody in relation to this case.
Thankfully for Bricker, nothing was stolen, no one was hurt, and he was able to open his shop on Saturday for his usual customers.
He also added his current security system did not alert him of the break-in; he only noticed it when he arrived to open the store. Bricker plans to add more measures, including a better security system, a metal gate in front of the walk, and possibly removing the windows altogether.