Savannah Domann's family reacts to Ayala guilty plea

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man accused in a fatal crash on the Belt Highway earlier this year pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to a DWI, causing the death of another.
Police said Steven Ayala was driving a vehicle on the Belt Highway Jan. 14 when he crashed into 26-year-old Savannah Domann, killing her and her unborn baby.
Savannah Domann's family has been grieving for 11 months now.
"I mean, it's been very overwhelming," said Morgan Domann, Savannah Domann's sister. "No one likes to go to court. No one likes to do any of this, especially when you're trying to grieve the loss."
Savannah Domann's family watched as Ayala pleaded guilty at the hearing Dec. 12.
"Even though we knew who did it, it's kind of like OK, now it's real. She's gone and you did this to her," Morgan Domann said.
Ayala now faces 5 to 15 years in prison for the Class B felony.
"Fifteen. We'd want fifteen," Morgan Domann said. "I mean, that's the least he could do. He took so much. She was 26 years old when he killed her, and the baby wasn't even born. The least he could do is fifteen."
Despite wanting Ayala to face the maximum sentence, Morgan Domann said no amount of prison time is enough.
"He'll have to do some time, but ultimately my sister is gone. My niece is gone. And there's nothing we can do but just try and make sure her memory stays alive," Morgan Domann said.
Morgan Domann said she hopes to see the community show its support at the upcoming hearing.
"We just want anyone whose life that she touched or who loved her, or had any kind of contact with her, we would want them to be involved in this in the most they can, which is coming and showing up and showing their presence," Morgan Domann said. "Know that we're not done fighting until it's all over with, and even then."
Ayala is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing at 3 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023, at the Buchanan County Courthouse.