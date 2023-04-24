Savannah Elementary student to be laid to rest today

(SAVANNAH, Mo)- 9-year old, Eli Cliff, who attended the third grade at Amazonia Elementary in the Savannah R-3 School District will be remembered today at First Baptist Church in Savannah.
Farewell Services and a Public Livestream will begin at 10 am.
Cliff died last week as the result of his injuries in a single Razor UTV accident.
According to the MO State Highway Patrol the vehicle was traveling in the Honey Conservation area when the child was ejected.
Executive Director of St. Joseph's Safety and health council says ATV safety has been a concern on farms for decades, however UTVs are something more prevalent in the last decade, often as a family pastime.
Sheldon Lyon says it is heartbreaking, "Well, I think the first thing we need to do is put our hearts out there for this family. This is a real tragedy, these vehicles are very popular. I live in rural Andrew County and for over a decade we have had a UTV, my daughters drove in it, and now my granddaughters enjoy riding with me in this vehicle."
"These vehicles are not crash-worthy as your car, so your car is made with crumble zones, areas of the car that are made to bend and break in a crash, all of these things come together and save our life," said Lyon.
"Safety Acres" is a nationally recognized farm safety education program -- free to schools -- where they learn everything from grain bin safety to seatbelt safety in an off-road vehicle. "Safety Acres" will hold a two-day event in Maryville in May and welcome 400 3rd-5th graders.