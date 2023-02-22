Savannah FFA holds annual Supporter's Breakfast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This morning the Savannah FFA held their annual supporter’s breakfast.
From 6 to 8am this morning at the South Shop, FFA members served up biscuits and gravy, eggs, and bacon for their supporters.
“We do this breakfast every year. Because over the course of the year, we have a lot of fundraisers, and we just like to give back to all the people that give to us and this is the least we can do for them and just start their morning off,” said Aly Wampler, Savannah FFA Vice President.
The FFA is a youth organization that promotes leadership and growth through agricultural education.
The breakfast was an opportunity for members to get to know their supporters and thank them for their time and financial support over the past year.
“This is just for a way to give us a play for us to get back to our members and community people who donate so much of their time and money towards our fundraising. And I mean, just everything for every year we have an alumni auction, they always buy by all our stuff. And we use that we use all that money for all of our events for our field trips, and just everything,” said McClane Johnson, Savannah FFA President.