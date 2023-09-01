 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Savannah High football gets revenge over East Buchanan

  • Updated
  • 0
East Buchanan football shuts out Savannah 14-0
Chris Roush, Sports Director

(Gower) - East Buchanan high school football takes down Savannah 14-0 on Friday night. Bulldogs got revenge on Savannah, they were East Buchanan's only defeat in the last 24 games, prior to Friday night's game. East Buchanan plays at North Platte next Friday, Savannah hosts Kirksville next week. 

Recommended for you