(Gower) - East Buchanan high school football takes down Savannah 14-0 on Friday night. Bulldogs got revenge on Savannah, they were East Buchanan's only defeat in the last 24 games, prior to Friday night's game. East Buchanan plays at North Platte next Friday, Savannah hosts Kirksville next week.
Savannah High football gets revenge over East Buchanan
- Brett Kennedy
-
- Updated
- 0
Brett Kennedy
