Savannah makes top 10 safest cities in Missouri again

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The list of the safest cities in Missouri for this year includes six cities in the northwest Missouri area, and number six on the top 10 list is Savannah.
"We're a small community, everybody knows everybody. So that's a good thing and a bad thing. Because you can't hide anything, right. We have a community that watches out for one another and that's a big part of what makes us safe," city administrator and Savannah Police Department Capt. Bruce Lundy said.
The rankings report comes from SafewWise--an online group that provides data to help residents understand safety in their communities.
"We just have an awesome group of residents that live here, you know, being a town with a population of 5,000 we have a group of folks that live here that aren't afraid to watch out for one another. And they're not afraid to call the police or say something if they see something that doesn't look right. And that just makes it a better place for everybody to live," Lundy said.
SafeWise reports that the cities on this list have below average crime rates compared to the rest of the state. The key data points that they use to make these rankings include population, median income, violent crime rate, property crime rate, package theft and gun violence.
"From what I've read is based on uniform crime reports. And those are reports that I turn into the FBI explaining the crime that is occurring here in Savannah. We have to do that every month," Lundy said.
In 2021, Savannah made it to the number three spot, but the drop this year doesn't exactly mean residents feel any less safe in their town. Some residents feel that Savannah gives them a good quality of life in reference to lower crime rates, good schools and being an overall friendly town.
"It's small town living at its best. And people are always looking to move here for the safety, for our fantastic school district. And it's exciting to hear that we also have some of the highest health outcomes in the state. It's wonderful," resident and Chamber of Commerce director Mary Ingersoll said.
Savannah has somewhat found itself to be a preferred city to live in compared to St. Joseph. Residents feel like a suburb that's safer and also not too far from the biggest town is a good place to be.
"We really appreciate the opportunity to have a safe place to raise our families," Ingersoll said.