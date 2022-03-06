Savannah Police Department needs more officers

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Staffing shortages continue to affect industries across the world, and another vital group that needs more staff is police departments.
The Savannah Police Department is looking for more officers, and encourages everyone who has an interest in law enforcement to speak with an official or apply.
The department is offering incentives to attract more officers, such as: an increased salary of $18 per hour, 100 percent covered health insurance, 156 hours of holidays every year, along with other benefits.
"We've been short staffed probably for about two years, constantly looking for officers. In the past, before that, we would get 15 to 20 applications for Savannah. And now we're lucky if we get one or two," Savannah police chief David Vincent said.
Applicants are only required to be at least 21-years-old, and have a high school diploma or equivalent and be POST certified.