Savannah R-III Athletic Director passed away Friday evening

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah R-III High School Athletic Director Chad Dreyer passed away unexpectedly Friday evening.
The school district notified community members of Dreyer's passing on Friday.
District counselors will be available Monday morning to aid students and staff members.
Dreyer is a Savannah alumni and worked for Savannah R-III since 2002.
The district added that for parents who are helping children cope with the grieving process, visit the National Association of School Psychologists website.