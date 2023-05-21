Savannah Sashayers' square dance lessons in full swing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group in Savannah is sashaying back into providing square dancing lessons this summer.
The Savannah Sashayers welcome people from all over to learn the social dance, not only to improve fitness, but build a sense of family as well.
"Square dancing is friendship set to music," said club caller Ray Trowbridge. "You meet somebody and you're immediately friends with them."
The Savannah Sashayers are preparing to start up square dancing lessons for the summer, and are ready to bring in many new dancers.
"If you really, really want to have a good heart and a good mental ability about you, get into square dancing," said longtime Sashayer Lora Riggs. "Keeps your mind sharp, keeps your heart going really great."
"It's such a family-friendly activity. It's something that you can bring the kids to and everybody can have a good time," said Trowbridge.
Having been around for nearly 43 years, the Sashayers want to continue sharing the love for Square Dancing with the younger generations.
"We need young people because we're all getting older and we're losing because of losing seniors," said Riggs. "We need young people."
"I think in this day and age, people have gotten away from a lot of the social activity. You know, there's so much going on on the internet and all that, but people are missing out on the face-to-face contact and actually getting to know each other," said Trowbridge.
And for those with two left feet, or who have never square danced before, the Sashayers say they have you covered.
"A lot of people say, 'well, I can't dance.' You don't have to know how to. If you know you're right from your left, and you can walk, you can square dance," said Trowbridge.
"Just step in, because that's the only way to do it. Just step in and give it a try," said Riggs.
"I've taught people from six-years-old to 80-years-old. So there's no age that you have to be," said Trowbridge. "Just come out and learn. Once you learn it, and you start dancing, you'll understand the atmosphere and how great it is."
The Savannah Sashayers modern square dance lessons start June 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brookdale Church in St. Joseph.
203 South 31st
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Your first lesson is free and new dancers are accepted through June 20.
For more information, call Jeannie Woodbury at 816-238-0781.