Schmitt claims endorsement from Trump

But there are two Eric's running for Senate in the Republican primary.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There is some confusion as the former president says he has endorsed “Eric,” but there are three Erics running for senate in the republican primary.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and republican senate hopeful also claiming the endorsement from the former president.

Schmitt shared an image on social media, saying the Attorney General is proudly endorsed by Trump.

“I can talk about all the important endorsements that I mentioned that President Trump just endorsed me. About him, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mike Lee, the Senate conservatives fund that looks at these races across the country and says, who's the real conservative in the race because a lot of people talk a big game and election time. They'll promise all sorts of things. But who's the real conservative, they've endorsed me,” Schmitt said.

Republican candidates leading the way are Greitens, Schmidtt and Vicky Hartzler. 

Missouri senator Roy Blunt announced he would not be running for re-election which leaves an open seat in the senate next to Josh Hawley.

 

 

 

 

