School district holds teacher appreciation cookout

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Even though teacher appreciation week was earlier this month, the St. Joseph School District wanted to recognize their teachers as the school year comes to a close.
School staff, school board members and even the city mayor gathered at Hillyard Technical Center today for a teacher appreciation cookout.
With schools across the country facing teacher shortages, the St. Joseph National Education Association president J. Eric Simmons says that events like this are important to help the educators feel united.
“I'm so glad that the district decided to do something where they could bring everybody together. And to just show this very casual show of appreciation. It's great to look around here and to see all of these fellow teachers and educators from across the district. Just having fun,” Simmons said. “I'm hearing laughter and, you know, chatting and telling stories about the year. This is the kind of thing that we need for us to feel as one. It's something that we need for our staff to feel united in St. Joe.”
The last day for the St. Joseph School District was Thursday and only 87 days to the start of the next school year.