Schools in Nodaway County considering 4 day week

Some schools in Nodaway County have been discussing the idea of a four day school week for a few months.
This has been a proposal at the West Nodaway School to save money and keep staff after losing many to other districts in the area.
The West Nodaway School District first sent out a survey to parents, students and staff before holding an open forum with the community after they got results.
Then they sent another survey but just to the parents. The first survey had a majority for the proposal while in the second survey more than 50 percent were opposed.
The biggest areas of concern for parents were daycare, kids maybe going hungry and if they would be in school later in the day.
But superintendent Mitch Barnes says he believes they gave answers for most of their questions and concerns.
"Tonight we're supposed to adopt next year's calendar and the board has two options. They have a five day calendar and they have a four day calendar. So they're supposed to make the decision tonight. Now they don't have to adopt a calendar tonight, they can postpone it I guess. But it is on the agenda to be decided tonight," West Nodaway R-1 School District superintendent Mitch Barnes said.
The school is discussing this idea Wednesday night in a board meeting at West Nodaway R-1 School District at 6 p.m.