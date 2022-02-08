Schultz wins at-large seat, 6 candidates to face off for general election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a crowded primary of nine candidates for the city council's four at-large seats.
One of them received enough votes to bypass the April general election, and automatically be seated on the new council.
Local electrician Randy Schultz finished on top tonight, receiving 4,054 votes.
Because that's more than half of the 7,863 total voters who went to the polls today, he's elected, according to city charter.
In second place was local business owner Kenton Randolph.
He received 3,924 votes, only eight votes shy of the threshold for being elected.
With Schultz winning a seat tonight, a total of six other candidates now advance to the general election for the three available seats that are left.
The candidates who are moving on include incumbent Marty Novak, who came in third tonight, local business owner Jeff Schomburg, finishing fourth and incumbent Brenda Blessing in fifth.
Current St. Joseph School District board member Kenneth Reeder came in sixth and incumbent Kent “Spanky” O'Dell in seventh.
Not moving on to the general election are Carl Jennings, and Andy Montee.