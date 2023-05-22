Scoop Showdown: Cousins have ice cream clash on the Belt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Competition can be cold, especially in the ice cream business, and nobody understands that better than the owners of Kris and Kates and Baskin-Robbins.
The two are not only competitors, but they are also cousins.
On the east side of North Belt Highway, Brandon Tritten owns Baskin-Robbins.
"I chose a better ice cream, a better quality ice cream," Tritten said.
On the west side of the Belt, Austin Evans owns Kris and Kates.
"We have a way better product," Evans said.
Evans purchased Kris and Kates in 2020.
However, the ice cream feud didn't start until Tritten became the owner of Baskin-Robbins in January of this year.
"So, me and my cousin are like best friends, and I think once he saw me buy Kris and Kate's, it's like 'oh, I wanna be like you so bad.' And so, he went and bought an ice cream shop also," Evans said.
While the two like to joke about competing with each other, there was never any animosity between them when Tritten decided to own Baskin-Robbins.
Tritten said Evans was helpful with ideas and things to be aware of in the business.
"As the conversation grew more of this becoming a serious reality, it was how can we work together," Tritten said. "You know, of course it's going to be fun and we can poke at each other. But how can we just have fun and work together at the end of the day?"
The two eventually dubbed their area on the belt as "The Sweetest Quarter Mile."
From there, Tritten and Evans decided to work together while, of course, keeping their competitive spirits high.
"If you're looking for a fun environment with tons of combinations and not just limited to thirty-one flavors, this is where you go," Evans said. "You get a little suntan. Your ice cream might melt on your hand. It's good old-fashioned America."
"If you're looking for a true quality ice cream, I mean, right here's the place to come," Tritten said. "Now, if you're looking for more of a soup du jour, I mean, you can go across the street."
In addition to the ice cream, Tritten said Baskin-Robbins also has better seating accommodations.
Baskin-Robbins customers can enjoy the cool inside seating away from harsh weather.
"One day early spring, he had some customers sitting outside when it was extremely windy out. I don't know why he'd let his customers sit outside in the wind and the weather. I mean, we at least get you out of the weather," Tritten said.
But Evans argues soft serve outside in the summer can't be beat.
He added that Kris and Kates patio is a special place, especially for Tritten.
"His wife and him had their first date and fell in love right here at Kris and Kates," Evans said. "So, you know, yeah we don't have an inside, but you can fall in love on our patio, change your whole life."
The competition between the two is fun, but it's also a way for them to bring attention to their ice cream shops.
Evans said he's always thinking about what the next Baskin-Robbins beef is going to be.
"What's the next thing that we can do that people can get on social media, and they can see us beefing with one another," Evans said. "And half of the city is gonna realize 'Oh, they're cousins and they're having fun.' And half of the city's gonna think we're being jerks, and they're gonna decide they don't like one of us. So they're gonna go to the other one. So either way, we do all right with each other."
While the two like to up the competition to keep the environment fun, it's the nature of serving ice cream that makes their jobs truly fulfilling.
"I mean, we're both very competitive, but at the same time, it's just a lot of fun because we both get to serve happiness," Tritten said. "And I think if somebody can just have thirty minutes to an hour just to get away and just have ice cream with friends or family and just spend time with each other, I think it's a success to be able to help people with that. And so to have it just right here in the center of St. Joe, it makes it fun."