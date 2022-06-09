Sculpture walk 2022-2023 winners announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council announced this year's sculpture walk winners today.
First place is by Justin Deister of Colorado, his sculpture is on the corner of 7th and Felix.
Second place is by Vincent Houston of Fulton, Missouri, his sculpture is on Edmond between 6th and 7th streets.
In third place is Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of South Dakota.
Their sculpture can be seen on the corner of 8th and Felix.
The arts council adds that the people's choice award voting will go on through January 31 of next year and will be announced in February.