Search for next school board candidates continues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search continues as the pool of candidates running for school board narrows.

Two seats will be open on the board after current members Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel announced they will not be running for reelection.

Elections for the three-year term will be on the ballot for April 4, 2023.

We sat down with Don Crabtree to hear some of his key issues that he would like to address if he is elected to the school board.

We will continue to have coverage of school board candidates leading up to the election.

Here is a full list of candidates running for the two open seats.

Harold Barr Jr., Jonathan Bell, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Bradley Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning, and Brian Shewell.

Election day is on April 4.