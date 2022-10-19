Searching for success, high school students explore post-graduation options

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over 2,000 students took part in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's "My Success" event at Civic Arena.
Over 90 area employers and universities are helping high school students explore their options post-high school graduation.
"I think that this is a great opportunity for them to see what's out there," said Michaela Maxwell, a Human Resource Specialist at Ventura Foods. "Not all kids may be directly college bound. This is a good way for us as employers to get our name out there. So that they know that they have an alternative and a place they can go right, right out of high school."
A pair of Mound City R-2 students spoke with KQ2 about their experience.
"I think it definitely helped out a lot. It kind of shows you the different spots that you can go," said Kadee Cridar, a junior at Mound City High School. "Coming from a small town, I just I do social work like I want to do that because of coming from a small town," said senior Shaeilea Panning. "I'm wondering on social work, but like you can do social work anywhere like I could even do like psychiatric, That's kind of where I'm even looking at which I was never even thinking about before."
Local educators are using the opportunity to expand their student's minds on different paths that can be made after graduating high school.
"Exposing these kids want to lot of different job opportunities is big for us. Because you know, we're a small town, it's like whatever kind of agriculture, nursing jobs is kind of what everybody things. There's so many other opportunities out there coming here allows these kids to see that," said special education teacher Brad Cox at Braymer High School.
The workforce is ever changing and life after high school can be scary, and the local St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce wants to do their part to help regional high school students.
"The world is their oyster, right? As they come out, and they just don't realize it...this gives them an opportunity to find something they could be passionate about that they never even knew existed," said Kristie Arthur, the Director of Workforce Development at the Chamber of Commerce.
Arthur said the chamber will host the event again next fall.