Second Harvest Community Food Bank and Youth Alliance create First Course Culinary Academy

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is teaming up with Youth Alliance to create First Course Culinary Academy.
This program is geared toward individuals looking to complete their GED and learn the culinary and life skills training needed to pursue a career in the food industry.
The program will be funded by the CollaborACTION Grant of $50,000 donated by Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
Participants will get paid throughout the program, consisting of online curriculum training, experience with local restaurants, and learning culinary skills over the course of four to six months.
"We're really targeting a population of people who do not have their high school diploma, so maybe they've dropped out of high school for whatever reason. And the program then will help them get their high school equivalency and work towards getting a culinary certification to get them into the culinary field," said Anita Jolly, Employment Program Director with Youth Alliance.
To register you can contact St. Joseph’s Youth Alliance or Second Harvest, or you can call (816) 232-0050.
Classes will begin at the end of July and early August. Registration ends July 1st.