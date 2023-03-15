Second Harvest Food Bank in need of help for senior box program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Food Bank senior box program is in need of help.
The boxes are giving out one time a month to citizens sixty years old or older and have an income of thirty-six thousand a year or less. That amount would increase with the number of people living in the household.
Seniors have to wait a massive amount of time to get supplemental help through Second Harvest.
"We have a waiting list on all of our lists at this point in our 17 counties that we serve Senior boxes in. I can speak best to Buchanan County because I personally run that list, and currently the waiting list is actually longer than the signed up certified list," said Dylan-Estus, The Senior Initiative Coordinator for Second Harvest. "The people I'm moving up off the waitlist have been on there since 2019 and I just entered 2020 just a few weeks ago. So as of right now, it's about three years long here in St. Joseph."
Local senior Dorothy Hess says that the waitlist time poses as an inconvenience for people her age.
"At my age I think it's inconvenient because we may not have three years to wait on something that we can get," said Hess. "When you retire...you should be eligible for it. You should get it right away."
Dylan-Estus says they could use extra help with canned food donations and would love volunteers to help deliver boxes.
"If we were able to afford more boxes, we could increase our case load across all of the counties," said Dylan-Estus
If you would like to help out, please contact Dylan-Estus at (816) 364-3663