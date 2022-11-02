Second Harvest hosts 36th annual mayor's Thanksgiving dinner

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday was the 36th annual Mayor's Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
The annual dinner is Second Harvest's biggest fundraiser and also serves as a "thank you" to the organization for the services they provide.
The dinner brought together current mayor John Josendale, as well as former mayors Bill McMurray and Bill Faulkner.
"It's about Second Harvest and what they do for us, and if you think about the number of people that they serve, and I mean, it's, it's northwest Missouri, it's northeast Kansas. It's a large area that we cover. And this is a way to get back to them to raise some money for them to help others,” St. Joseph mayor John Josendale says.
"It really does mean a lot and just right now with fuel prices and food prices, it's really been tough on us and it's tough on families. And so all the support that we can build right now really is gonna go a long way and help us get to that holiday season," Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest says.
One of Second Harvest's biggest events is coming up this month.
The turkey voucher distribution is this Thursday at Second Harvest volunteer center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Only one voucher available per household with a choice of Thanksgiving or Christmas box.
Photo I.D. is required.