Second Harvest mobile pantry to decrease locations starting in August

Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantries will be conducting fewer Fresh Mobile Pantries each month starting in August.
Due to rising food and fuel costs as well as decreases in donations and available product, the nonprofit is forced to cut down on locations they serve.
“We've had to make a couple of cuts to our fresh mobile pantry program, which means that we're taking it from 40 to just a little over 30. And we're restructuring when we're going out to try to be as cost efficient as we can while still helping as many people as we can,” said Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Coordinator for Second Harvest food bank.
The following Fresh Mobile Pantry locations will no longer be held starting in August: Winston, Polo, the ROC in St. Joseph, White Cloud, Braymer, Maryville, Lathrop, Elwood, Reserve, Bethany, Ludlow, and Skidmore.
Second Harvest assures people that if their usual location has been removed, they do have access to other food opportunities at the remaining locations.
To view the monthly calendar and see the new changes, you can visit Second Harvest’s website at shcfb.org.
You can also call Second Harvest to sign up for their text system for updates at (816) 364-3663.
Second Harvest will hold a Mobile Food pantry Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the ROC Fellowship location in St. Joseph, and will be the last one held there as that location will no longer be reached next month.