Second Harvest to air Thanksgiving special

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest will be airing a special this week to bring awareness to the services the organization provides.
There will be two, one-hour-long showings of the special on Thursday, November 10.
The first showing will be at 11am with the second happening at 6pm.
The goal of the telethon is to educate viewers on the services that Second Harvest provides, while also encouraging them to donate to help people within the community who are in need.
"The whole hour long is going to be about all of our different programs that we offer here at Second Harvest. It will explain the children's programs, the family programs, and the senior programs," says Mackenzie Osborn, Second Harvest Communications Coordinator.
"It will also be an opportunity to learn about our warehouse and hear different stories from people who are utilizing our programs, how they heard about it, and how you can also be involved," Osborn continues.
The program will give viewers a unique look not only get the services that Second Harvest offers, but also the people that they have impacted through their service.
"You get to hear from people who are actually living through these programs. And you see real people who are utilizing these services. And I think to hear from people who are maybe in a similar situation as you is very important because, a lot of people don't know where to turn for help and hearing from someone else who has found solutions to that is important," Osborn says.