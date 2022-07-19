Secretary of State Ashcroft discusses new election law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri’s chief election official wants to clarify aspects of the state’s new election law.

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft wants to remind voters that any changes to Missouri's election law do not go into effect until after the primary election.

While concerns have been raised by voters on what this law will mean for future elections, according to Ashcroft, absentee voting will be increased and no excuse absentee voting has been added.

The Secretary of State’s office will even help residents get an id for free.

“Look, what our office says is, if you're registered, you can vote. If you meet those requirements of age and citizenship and residency, and you register, you can vote, don't let anyone tell you otherwise go to your polling place, vote. If they won't let you call our office and let us take care of it,” Ashcroft said.

Again, Missouri's new election law does not go into effect until August 28 and will not impact the primary.

Ashcroft said if anyone has any questions to call their office at 573-751-2301 or visit their website that can be found at the bottom of your screen.

Later, we will hear more from the Secretary of State on what voters can expect once the new election law goes into effect.