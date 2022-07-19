 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Secretary of State Ashcroft discusses new election law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri’s chief election official wants to clarify aspects of the state’s new election law.

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft wants to remind voters that any changes to Missouri's election law do not go into effect until after the primary election. 

While concerns have been raised by voters on what this law will mean for future elections, according to Ashcroft, absentee voting will be increased and no excuse absentee voting has been added.

The Secretary of State’s office will even help residents get an id for free. 

“Look, what our office says is, if you're registered, you can vote. If you meet those requirements of age and citizenship and residency, and you register, you can vote, don't let anyone tell you otherwise go to your polling place, vote. If they won't let you call our office and let us take care of it,” Ashcroft said. 

Again, Missouri's new election law does not go into effect until August 28 and will not impact the primary. 

Ashcroft said if anyone has any questions to call their office at 573-751-2301 or visit their website that can be found at the bottom of your screen. 

Later, we will hear more from the Secretary of State on what voters can expect once the new election law goes into effect. 

