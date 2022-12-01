Senate reaches deal to vote on legislation to avert rail shutdown

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Very gusty south winds combined with low relative humidity values and dormant grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values are expected to drop near 30 percent this afternoon with south winds gusting up to 40 mph. Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided.